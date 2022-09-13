CASCADE, Iowa -- The City of Cascade has begun a major replacement of the sewer main under the Buchanan Street alley behind north side buildings on First Avenue.

The project is a combination of sewer line replacement and road repaving and is part of a long-term effort to replace aging water and sewer lines in the city.

