CASCADE, Iowa -- The City of Cascade has begun a major replacement of the sewer main under the Buchanan Street alley behind north side buildings on First Avenue.
The project is a combination of sewer line replacement and road repaving and is part of a long-term effort to replace aging water and sewer lines in the city.
City Administrator Lisa Kotter said the location was prioritized partly due to the road’s high use.
“There’s lots of roads that need to be done. It’s just a matter of picking which one,” Kotter said. “They felt this was a good area to repair with all the high-area downtown traffic that goes back there. It’s also by our public works building.”
Kotter said construction is expected to last a couple of months. Residents are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid the construction during the day, but the area should be passable most evenings.
The total bid for the project cost $146,901.20. Kotter said the money comes from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Kotter said the newly-paved road will be an improvement for anyone who travels through the alley.
Mayor Steve Knepper said this sewer and water line replacement is just one step in a long line of several the city officials will need to tackle over time as they can afford it. Like this project, they often will be coupled with a street update.
