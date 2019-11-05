PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — An estranged artist, drug addiction and financial fraud — all the ingredients for a perfect murder investigation.
That is, for those with a sharp eye and enough persistence to locate the clues.
“I got the stabbed-in-the-abdomen (clue) correct,” said Platteville resident Gavin Koeller, 11, on Monday. “We like coming to these because I want to become a police officer. I like trying.”
Gavin and his father, Calvin Koeller, were among the about 50 people to attend the ninth annual Horrific Crime Scene Revisited event held Sunday and Monday at Rountree Gallery in Platteville.
Organizers from the University of Wisconsin- Platteville Criminal Justice Association student group collaborated with gallery volunteers to host the affair off of campus for the first time in an effort to increase community involvement. In past years, it was held at the Forensic Investigation Crime Scene House, near the university’s Pioneer Farm.
“A lot of people see all these crime shows on TV and find it super interesting,” said UW-P senior Erin Prusha. “It kind of gives the community the chance to step into the shoes of an investigator and see what they do in real life.”
The plot featured a nefarious murder, prompted when a failing artist named LZADA sought to destroy his paintings to increase their value.
He paid three friends to carry out the deed, but one decided he wanted all of LZADA’s money for himself.
He killed the other two hirelings and then LZADA before fleeing the scene.
Attendees walked through the crime scene, searching for clues to determine what occurred. They were to locate an email, text message and a blood trail among other clues.
Integrated within the murder scene was an exhibition of intricately decorated chairs, which currently are being auctioned off, and a pop-up art show called “The Death of Fashion.”
While several UW-P criminal justice majors unraveled the plot, several members of the public were stumped.
“You had to really think and look at the art and search for clues,” said Potosi resident Amanda Hickok. “I got none right.”
Designing the scene gave Prusha, who is studying criminal justice, a chance to apply her academic knowledge.
“You have to be really creative, and you have to think outside the box (and) think from the perspective of an investigator and what they would want to find,” she said.
Nancy Collins, who is the president of the nonprofit organization that oversees the gallery, said the event was an example of the community collaboration that the organization hopes to foster within the space.
“We are getting a lot more students coming through,” she said. “People have been drawn in … because of the window display.”
An artist’s studio was constructed at the front of the building, featuring a stab-wound-ridden corpse played by UW-P assistant professor Will LeSuer, who often participates in the event.
“Last year, I murdered my twin and assumed his identity,” he said.
Collins said she hopes to host Horrific Crime Scene Revisited in 2020.