Dubuque Rescue Mission’s warming and drop-in center at 1598 Jackson Street will host its first overnight guests tonight, the shelter announced Monday on Facebook.
Ten men who have been staying in overflow space at the mission’s headquarters on Main Street will sleep in the drop-in shelter, Executive Director Rick Mihm said. The men had been in the overflow space for a month after staff discovered the drop-in site was not up to code.
Catering to transient people who sleep outside during the warmer months, the drop-in center was originally meant to open Nov. 1. It had previously served as the location of Dubuque Food Pantry, which moved to another location a few blocks over, on White Street.
But city building code officials informed Mihm weeks before the drop-in center was due to open the building could not be occupied overnight due to the absence of an automatic sprinkler system.
Now ready, another five men, the remainder of the rescue mission’s overflow guests, will sleep in the drop-in center Tuesday night. The drop-in center has capacity for 20 overnight guests.
The drop-in center is expected to be open for overnight guests through April, Mihm said, though that could be extended.
“Typically the weather by May 1 is more seasonable, but if it is still cold and rainy we’ll extend that,” Mihm said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
