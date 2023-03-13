Dubuque Rescue Mission’s warming and drop-in center at 1598 Jackson Street will host its first overnight guests tonight, the shelter announced Monday on Facebook.

Ten men who have been staying in overflow space at the mission’s headquarters on Main Street will sleep in the drop-in shelter, Executive Director Rick Mihm said. The men had been in the overflow space for a month after staff discovered the drop-in site was not up to code.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.