A Bellevue, Iowa, boy was the first baby of the year — and the decade — at a Dubuque hospital.
Benjamin D. Kerr was born at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. He is the son of Samantha Schumacher and Joshua Kerr. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long at birth.
Another boy, Lennon J. Lattner, was the first baby born at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in 2020. He was born at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday to Nick and Kayla Lattner, of Peosta, Iowa. He was 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 21 inches.