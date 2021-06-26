DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville Aquatic Center will see some family-friendly updates at summer’s end.
Gavin Nadermann, city parks and recreation director, said officials plan to replace current water features for children with a baseball-themed toddler slide and sprayer.
“The mushroom and current sprayer that we have is just kind of outdated,” he said. “We just wanted to utilize that space effectively and just try to get more people into the aquatic center.”
City Parks and Recreation Commission members felt an updated area targeted to children ages 2 to 5 would be a good move to make the pool more inviting, Nadermann said.
The department is working with two companies to add the new features after this pool season is over. Nadermann said company officials recently came to look at the pool area, and they are still working on a price for the replacement work.
Mayor Jim Heavens said the pool updates haven’t yet gone before the City Council for discussion, but he believed the Parks and Recreation Commission would be ready for that step soon.
He said that depending on the weather in a given year, the aquatic center may operate at a $60,000 to $100,000 loss, but community members are willing to support the city covering that difference to have a spot for swimming lessons and recreation.
“We kind of made the parks and rec people a promise (last year) that we would take that $100,000 and use that to make some improvements to the pool,” Heavens said.
He noted that the pool wasn’t able to generate money last year, as the council decided to close it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Looking back on that, we probably made the right decision, but it was a tough decision,” he said.
Nadermann said this year’s pool season has been going very well since it kicked off four weeks ago. The aquatic center also hasn’t been plagued by lifeguard shortages some other pools have experienced, as has been the case with Dubuque’s municipal pools.
Nadermann said he believes staffing numbers have been helped by prospective lifeguards being able to attain their certification in Dyersville, making it more convenient than having to search elsewhere for a course.
“We actually have a good-sized staff,” he said. “We got pretty lucky in that regard. … And with the super hot weather the last couple weeks, we’ve had a ton of people.”
Nadermann said the aquatic center’s big slide likely will be replaced at some point in the future, though there have been no in-depth discussions yet.
“Other than that, (we’ll be doing) minor improvements just to make the pool more inviting and keep people coming out,” he said.