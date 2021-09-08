Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Billie Greenwood
A human rights advocate will provide the keynote address for a local nonprofit organization’s virtual fundraising event.
Billie Greenwood will speak during the Presentation Lantern Center’s Light the Lantern event online at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
A press release states that Greenwood has an extensive human rights background and had performed work along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The event will be aired via Facebook Live. Participants can join in a Zoom conversation for $90. Proceeds benefit the Lantern Center.
Call 563-557-7134 or visit TheLanternCenter.org and click “Donate” to participate. Participants should include an email address for the Zoom link.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.