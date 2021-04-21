BERNARD, Iowa — “It kind of looks like a bird made of spare parts,” said Bob Walton, retired naturalist and former executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Board.
With eyes atop its head, stumpy legs, choppy wings and a long, shorebird-like beak that’s sensitive enough to detect the faint electrical signal emitted by worms, this mostly ground-dwelling avian typically can be found occupying the outer edges of forests and prairies.
Even though it is far from the most majestic of Iowa’s bird population, the American woodcock, also known as the timberdoodle, recently drew more than 70 people to Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area near Bernard for the annual Woodcock Watch and Owl Prowl.
During its spring courtship flight, the male woodcock will emit a series of nasally, quack-like beeps to alert females that the dance is about to commence. Pumping its little wings, the male will shoot up nearly 300 feet in the air in a corkscrew fashion, producing a whistling sound from its wing feathers. From there, the woodcock begins a zigzagging plummet to the ground.
Coordinated by naturalists from Dubuque, Jones and Jackson counties conservation boards, guided hikes started just after 7:30 p.m. in search of the elusive woodcock.
But before breaking into smaller groups and dispersing among the prairie trails, Walton gave birders a less-than-optimistic outlook on their chances of actually spotting the solitary and elusive timberdoodle.
There are three things hindering a high-probability woodcock hunt, Walton explained — clouds, wind and rain.
Not helping the situation, with the woodcock tipping the scales at around 7 ounces, the backdrop of gray sky wasn’t all that conducive to spotting the bird even if it made an appearance, coupled with the fact that Walton said they have some of the best camouflage in all of nature when on the ground.
Over the course of his many years searching for them, even he has never seen one unless it’s flushed out, adding they will hunker down until the last possible second, often almost getting stepped on by mushroom hunters.
While the nasally quack emitted by the males is intended to attract a potential mate, it also alerts nearby owls to a potentially easy meal. The woodcock is also considered a game bird, albeit a terrible tasting one, according to Walton.
Unfortunately, the owl isn’t the only challenge the woodcock faces today.
A primary staple of its diet is the nightcrawler, but when people use too many pesticides to kill weeds and insects or poisons to eliminate groundhogs and moles, those chemicals are absorbed by the worms, which, in turn, are ingested by the woodcock, often leading to death.
Being a mostly nocturnal migrating bird, flashing lights on ever-increasing cellphone towers also are racking up the woodcock’s death toll, with collisions becoming more and more frequent.
As the groups huddled in silence, the telltale quacking could be heard in several corners of the park.
After several more minutes of observation, a woodcock buzzed the trail. Although it was only seen by a small handful, it was still cause for subdued celebration.
Eventually, the group’s perseverance paid off. Soon, the keen eyes of the younger participants were spotting the woodcock high above the prairie, little fingers revealed their location to the older birders.
Then, the proverbial floodgates opened. Soon, dozens of woodcocks were performing their signature corkscrew descent, giving way to an abundance of quiet applause from attendees.