MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A $12.3 million price tag has been assigned to improvements needed for Maquoketa’s wastewater treatment facility.
The projects include replacing equipment that has outlived its life span, along with updating the plant’s ability to absorb nutrients, but paying for the work might necessitate a utility rate increase for residents in the future.
City Manager Gerald Smith said the current wastewater treatment plant has outlived its current life span of 25 years, and multiple components will need to be replaced for it to continue to operate.
Additionally, the city also was informed of new regulations implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency that will require the city to reduce its output of environmentally harmful nutrients that enter the Mississippi River.
“These two projects sort of lined up at the same time,” Smith said. “They both are going to cost about $6 million (each).”
Smith said the city must meet the new EPA nutrient standards by 2023.
No deadline has been set for replacing the outdated components of the facility. However, Smith emphasized that the city wants to move forward quickly on the project to ensure that the wastewater treatment facility continues to operate.
Smith said some grant opportunities are available, including a $600,000 state grant. To pay for the project, however, the city will seek a loan from the Iowa Finance Authority.
To pay off the loan, the city would likely need to increase utility rates for residents. Smith said it is still being assessed how much rates would need to be increased in order to pay off the loan.
“We will have to complete an assessment to determine what increases may need to be done,” Smith said. “Those rate adjustments may occur over a staggered period of time, as well.”
Smith added that the plant currently operates adequately, so the city does have time to properly prepare for the project.
City Council Member Dan Holm said the cost of the project is daunting, but it is ultimately a necessary investment for the city.
“The plant is nearing the end of its life, so it’s time for a major upgrade,” Holm said. “It’s a scary figure, but no drinking water is even scarier.”
Holm said he hopes to have both projects completed in the next three-to-four years.