Trevor and Nathan Meyer cannot see the world through which they move, but the Dubuque brothers have a clear vision of their futures.
“I want to be a scientist,” said Trevor, 18. “I like science, math and history, especially facts about planets and stars.”
Trevor and his brother Nathan, 16, both are blind as a result of retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative disease that caused their eyesight to deteriorate during childhood.
The brothers were featured in an October 2013 special section of the Telegraph Herald, “Through Trevor’s Eyes,” which offered a window into Trevor’s world and shared educational information about blindness.
The project started in 2008, when a TH photographer noticed Trevor, then a kindergartner, practicing with his cane. After speaking with Trevor’s parents, Christine and Warren Meyer, the photographer spent the next five years documenting the brothers’ daily lives as their vision diminished.
When the project was published in 2013, Trevor was 10 years old and approaching total blindness. Nathan was 8, with his vision beginning to fade.
Eight years later, both brothers now are legally blind.
“They can tell if the light is on or off, but that’s about it,” Christine said, noting that Nathan “held onto his vision” longer than his older brother.
She said doctors believe the boys’ condition is genetic.
Their vision loss has not restricted the brothers’ educational progress.
With the help of a paraprofessional and a mobility guide, the brothers have used their white canes to navigate the halls of Lincoln Elementary, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle and Hempstead High schools. They use a Polaris, a laptop-like device with Braille capabilities, to complete their schoolwork.
Nathan is entering his junior year at Hempstead, and Trevor graduated with honors in May.
“It was pretty exciting,” he said of his graduation. “We threw a party.”
This fall, Trevor is entering the Dubuque Community School District’s Summit Program, a program for students receiving special education services who have met the district’s graduation criteria and are working to develop the life skills needed to be as independent as possible.
“The hope is to get him a little more independent to get into (Northeast Iowa Community College) in the fall of 2022,” Christine said.
Trevor’s ambition to be a scientist is a slight shift from his previous career aspirations. In his early school days, he dreamed of being a truck driver and longed to own a multi-colored Camaro. At age 10, he told the Telegraph Herald that he wanted to be a professional fisherman.
Warren, a programming analyst for Hirschbach Motor Lines, said Trevor is adept at mental math and easily solves complex equations in his head.
“He just loves facts and learning,” Warren said. “He remembers everything — except to clean his room.”
Nathan has not yet decided what career he wants to pursue.
“I kind of have several ideas so far,” he said. “I like to make art. I also like to cook, and I like to write books.”
Since the TH last caught up with the Meyers, both brothers have been diagnosed with hearing loss and wear bone-anchored hearing aids, or “Baha” devices.
Trevor also faces additional medical struggles. He was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy as an infant and received a heart transplant at 9 months old. In elementary school, doctors identified a slight intellectual disability.
In the last eight years, Trevor also was diagnosed with high blood pressure and scoliosis, and he is in the beginning stages of kidney failure. Christine said Trevor’s doctors have confirmed he will have a shortened life expectancy but cannot say exactly how long.
However, they don’t foresee any problems in the immediate future.
“He hasn’t been sick in a very long time,” she said, knocking on wood as she spoke. “... As far as now, his heart is doing exactly what it needs to do.“
This summer, both brothers spent eight weeks in Des Moines at a program called LEAP Academy, hosted by the Iowa Department for the Blind. Youth and young adults ages 14 to 21 with visual impairments stayed in residence halls at Grand View University and participated in classes and activities to help them develop independent living skills and prepare for future careers.
“We do cooking and cleaning classes … and practice cane travel,” Nathan said.
In his free time, Nathan enjoys playing with action figures and watching television, while Trevor can be found listening to music or reading.
Both brothers have been reading Braille since preschool, and Trevor said he now reads at a rate of 239 words per minute.
“I read for hours and hours on end,” he said.
His favorite genres are horror and science fiction, especially anything by Stephen King.
Warren and Christine have a total of seven children. Their two oldest both are married and live in Dubuque — Ashley Puccio, 25, is a stay-at-home mom of four daughters, and Austin, 23, is a mechanic.
Along with Trevor and Nathan, 17-year-old Brooklyn attends Hempstead High School. Quentin, 13, and Benjamin, 11, attend Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
The family enjoys spending time together for dinners and cookouts, when the kids take full advantage of the Meyers’ pool and trampoline.
As their sons continue to navigate the world, Christine and Warren are ready to support them in whatever endeavors they pursue.
“It sounds maybe cliche, but I want them to be happy,” Warren said.