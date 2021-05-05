The sudden death of a tireless volunteer last week shocked and saddened Dubuque’s nonprofit community.
Jon Kelly, of Dubuque, died Friday following an illness. He was 35. Kelly had volunteered at several local nonprofits, including Resources Unite.
“Any time I needed someone, he’d be the first person to reach out,” said Josh Jasper, Resources Unite’s director. “When we go on service trips — to Flint, Mich., Mississippi, Texas, or Kentucky — you name it, he was there.”
Kelly had a seven-year association with Almost Home, an organization that operates The Guest House, a seasonal homeless shelter for men at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
“He went from being a regular volunteer to being the coordinator of the shelter,” said Gwen Kirchhof, Almost Home’s director. “Over that time, he helped shelter and find jobs for about 850 men.”
Jasper said Kelly would spend 30 to 40 hours per week covering shifts at the shelter.
“If he wasn’t there, that shelter would not have been able to stay open,” Jasper said.
Kirchhof said Kelly treated the shelter’s men with respect.
“He was so compassionate working with the homeless,” she said. “He was strict — he helped them put their lives back together — but he treated them with dignity. He understood the trauma that many had gone through.”
A 2003 graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Kelly worked as a server maintenance technician.
Chris Berlin, of Dubuque, described Kelly as his closest friend.
“We hung out every single day — he was a brother to me,” Berlin said. “Only a few people knew his health was bad. When (Kelly’s death) did happen, it took us by surprise.”
Jasper said Kelly didn’t care for material things. He only wanted to help other people.
“Jon would volunteer and do so much, but he also shied away from the spotlight,” Jasper said. “He just went about his business.”
Berlin said Kelly loved helping people.
“One of his life goals was to watch others succeed,” Berlin said. “He would want to help you out just to watch you succeed.”
Kelly is survived by his fiancée, Leah Farrey; his 8-year-old son, Henry; his mother, Sue Kelly, of Dubuque; father, William Kelly, of Dubuque; sister, Nicole Kelly, of Peosta; and half-sister, Laura Glasgow, of Davenport, Iowa.
Kirchhof said Kelly left Almost Home about a year and half ago.
“He had back surgery, and after that it was very hard for him,” she said.
The men at the shelter all called Kelly “Big Jon,” Kirchhof said.
“He was so young, but he was knowledgeable beyond his years,” she said. “His legacy continues through the men that he helped. He faced a lot of responsibility and he met the challenges. (His death) is quite a loss. It’s a loss you can’t describe.”