MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County supervisors hope the third time is the charm for voters to approve a referendum to build a new county jail in Maquoketa.
No date has been set, but supervisors are considering taking the issue to voters in March.
The Jackson County Jail Advisory Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at the county courthouse.
County sheriff’s department Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder, who has chaired the meetings, said the group will talk about a jail referendum and discuss a marketing strategy for an upcoming campaign.
Constructed in 1972, the existing jail has been cited by the Iowa Department of Corrections for having numerous deficiencies and safety risks. Authorities repeatedly have said the facility could be shut down by the state if the issues are not addressed.
An initial attempt to secure funding for a 26-bed jail failed in August 2018. That $6.9 million bond measure received support from 53% of voters.
The bond measure put before voters in August 2019 was supported by 57.5% of voters but fell 100 votes short of reaching the 60% needed for it to pass. Residents were asked to approve $6.5 million to build a jail on property located near Walmart. Many residents complained that they did not like that site and thought the project was too costly.
Supervisors withdrew their option on the property in August.
In October, the county supervisors discussed purchasing 2.8 acres of property owned by A.J. Spiegel in the Timber City Industrial Park as a possible future jail site. Spiegel is asking $75,000 for the property. Supervisors have not made a decision on the purchase of the property at Jacobsen Drive and Maple Street.
Voters might be asked to approve even more the next time they vote on a new jail. Project consultant John Hansen, of Midwest Construction Consultants, is recommending an at-least-50-bed jail with an estimated cost of $6.85 million.
“We knew the price would increase from the start,” Schroeder said. “It’s not going to get cheaper. The design has not changed much. But I think we found a suitable site.”
County Supervisor Jack Willey has questioned whether there could be changes in the design to reduce costs.
Schroeder said, “We are spending a lot of money sending prisoners out of county. We have space for 11 individuals, but we’re at a max with eight. Our average daily population last year was 13.”
Around the time of the past referendum, there were questions about jail staffing. Schroeder said he received a letter from Delbert Longley, state jail inspector, stating that there is no specific number of jailers required in a facility. In the letter, Longley said the “Iowa Administrative Code Jail Standards does not require minimum staffing levels but rather requires appropriate staff to be available to respond to an emergency in the jail.”
Longley said local authorities determine the staffing.