For the past few years, Dubuque resident Jim Sands has spent a significant portion of his retirement assisting young people who have fallen on hard times.
Sands volunteers as a facilitator for Restorative Strategies, an initiative offered to middle and high school-age youth through Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The program offers an alternative to the juvenile justice system for young residents that have committed crimes and puts them on a path to being productive citizens.
Sands explained that young people are placed in the program after committing relatively minor transgressions, ranging from theft to minor assault.
“Many times people can get caught up in the moment,” he said. “They can make a quick, impulsive choice without thinking it through. We believe you can learn from that experience and go a different way in life, rather than going down a criminal path.”
Sands said the foundation for his current work was laid throughout an extensive career in special education.
In that role, he said he often found himself bringing people together in search of a solution that would work for everyone. In some cases, this involved addressing a student’s behavioral issues; in others, it means developing a specialized educational plan.
These core objectives — bringing people together and forming a consensus — lie at the heart of the work Sands does with Restorative Strategies.
Sands explained that an offender will begin participating in the program after a referral by a police officer.
The case then goes to a “restorative circle” — a group of people that includes the offender and the person or entity impacted by the offense. The circle often includes a police officer, as well as a teacher, family member or other advocate for the offender.
Sands serves as the facilitator of this group, which collectively discusses the impact of the offender’s transgression and ways in which they can repair whatever harm was inflicted.
Within the circle, which typically lasts for an hour, the offender also talks through the case in a way that could prevent future transgressions, Sands noted.
“The offender has to talk to the victim and the police about what they did and what they were thinking at the time,” he said. “In the process, they are learning to come up with some ways in life to help them avoid committing future offenses.”
A key part of Sands’ work happens before the circle itself takes place.
He reaches out to the victim, the offender and other key parties ahead of time to learn more about the case and develop strategies for an effective solution.
Sands said he typically is assigned one case per month and dedicates roughly 10 hours of his time for each case.
Jim Jelinske, director of Restorative Strategies in Dubuque, believes Sands has had a major impact on the program.
“When I think of (Sands), the word that stands out is empathy,” Jelinske said. “He understands the different dynamics that are going on and he makes it a comfortable situation for everyone that is in the circle.”
Jelinske said Sands has the ability to get to “the core of the issue,” identify the underlying factors that may be leading to the criminal behavior and how to address them. He said much of Sands’ impact is made before the actual circle takes place.
Sands speaks with the various parties involved, building up a base of knowledge about the issue and a sense of trust with those involved.
“For this to be effective, you have to trust the person that is talking to you,” he said.
Jelinske emphasized that Sands isn’t always serious — and that is part of what makes him such a difference maker.
“The man has a wicked sense of humor, and has no problem making fun of himself,” said Jelinske. “He is always looking at the bright side of things. And that brings a calm to me and the program.”