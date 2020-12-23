Police said one person was injured Monday when a driver ran a red light, causing a crash in Dubuque.
Sheila D. Evans, 57, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Main and West 10th streets. Police said Evans was on Main when she ran a red light. Garth G. Meyer, 66, of Dubuque, was traveling on West 10th and hit Evans’ vehicle.
Evans was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.