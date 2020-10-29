DELHI, Iowa — The current class of seniors at Maquoketa Valley High School has dealt with tough situations over the past five years.
The Class of 2021 lost two students to accidents during that time. Anna Nefzger, of Manchester, died in 2016 at the age of 13 in a utility vehicle rollover. Teige Hunt, of rural Manchester, drowned in Lake Delhi in July at the age of 17.
This class has not let its fellow students be forgotten, however. Earlier this fall, the two students were honored and crowned as the homecoming king and queen. Now, a scholarship has been created to remember them.
Keith Kramer, a board member and founder of Maquoketa Valley Dollars for Scholars, approached the Class of 2021 and presented the idea.
“As a class, we decided that this was something we wanted to do and we started fundraising,” said senior Emma Ritz. “Our goal is to raise $4,000. If our class reaches this goal, Keith and his wife will donate an extra $1,000, totaling this endowment to $5,000.”
The board for Dollars for Scholars will choose the recipient at random. If endowed, the scholarship will be a yearly offering and will be funded from the interest of the principal.
“I do believe this class stands out more than other classes due to the hard times we as a class have endured,” Ritz said. “It has made our class more close, and we are a very tight-knit group because of it. We are always there for each other, no matter what.”
On Sept. 25, during halftime of the football team’s homecoming game, Nefzger and Hunt were honored.
“Our class decided to honor our late classmates through our homecoming ceremony,” Ritz said. “Between the senior class and student council, we made it possible to honor them by crowning them homecoming king and queen.”
On the night of the crowning, Nefzger’s and Hunt’s families received the crowns on their behalf. The band also released balloons in their honor during the coronation.
“We go through the halls, and there isn’t one student’s name you don’t know,” Ritz said. “That to me is so special because I feel the bigger the school, the less of the familiarity with all the students you see.”
She credits the families of the district for being supportive through all different types of activities and creating a great atmosphere.
“There’s always families out there cheering for more than just their student,” Ritz said.
Donations for this scholarship can be sent to MV Dollars For Scholars at Maquoketa Valley High School, 107 South St., Delhi, Iowa 52223. The Class of 2021 should be listed as the recipient.