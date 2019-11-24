NEW VIENNA, Iowa — More than a dozen mayors of small cities in Dubuque County recently met with county and East Central Intergovernmental Association officials for their latest open discussion about challenges they face and possible solutions.
Several commonalities emerged during the discussion at New Vienna Fire Department.
One was dealing with problematic property owners.
“We were getting a lot of calls about, ‘What do I do with this guy down the street who won’t mow his lawn? He won’t take care of his house,’” explained ECIA Executive Director Kelley Deutmeyer to the group.
Worthington Mayor Gary Langel, for instance, told a story of a family who recently moved to his city and brought a host of challenges with them.
Deutmeyer just had outlined a nuisance abatement program through her organization. Langel was interested in that as a possible solution to his community’s problems.
In sharing his plight with the group of his peers, Langel found that Cascade Mayor Greg Staner had a similar issue.
Staner told a tale of a “sovereign citizen” in his city who required a team of law enforcement for the frequent calls to his home.
The room was full of commiserating chuckles and knowing nods.
“I’ve really come to look forward to these,” Langel said later, reflecting on the mayors’ meetings. “I have learned a lot just from everyone sharing their experience. Everyone opens up, and the mayors all work a lot better together now that we’ve made these connections.”
The meeting also included a presentation from Asbury City Administrator Beth Bonz about the impacts of a law instituted this year that restricted the amount of property tax revenue that local governments could increase each year without seeking permission from voters.
The new law was as unpopular with the mayors in the room as it had been with municipal governments’ lobbying groups in Des Moines.
Langel said he learned so much from Bonz’s presentation that he brought copies of the information to his city clerk’s office first thing Friday morning.
This information transfer is just what these meetings are meant to offer.
“We hold these in a couple of other counties we work in, and it’s been a big help for everybody,” said Mark Schneider, community development and public services director of ECIA. “They get what each other are going through, what they need.”
This was just the third of these meetings between Dubuque County mayors in recent memory.
They spun out of a conversation among Deutmeyer, Schneider and Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough shortly after McDonough’s election.
“I had heard former county officials say, ‘Oh, we used to meet with all of the mayors, all together,” McDonough said after the meeting.
But the meetings hadn’t been held in decades, according to Schneider, since the county official responsible for them had retired.
Deutmeyer builds the agendas for these meetings based on requests and discussions with the various cities or on current events — like different grant deadlines or the 2020 Census, as discussed during the recent meeting.