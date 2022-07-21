LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster city officials’ search for a suitable site for a housing project will continue after Common Council members turned down a second proposed location this week.
City staff have been looking for alternative sites after the initial location for the project at Schacht Field fell through. At this week’s council meeting, staff recommended a potential option in the Arrow Ridge Business Park, which raised council concerns about reducing the city’s already limited industrial space.
“We didn’t feel that all options have been fully explored,” Council President Shayne LaBudda said following the meeting. “So we asked staff to continue to consider other properties.”
While acknowledging that the business park was an “odd” location, city staff highlighted some of the property’s advantages. These included city ownership of the property and full service by utilities and a stormwater pond.
Council members still were hesitant to use city industrial space for any other purpose. City Administrator David Carlson said the city has about 20 acres of available industrial land, and this project would have taken up and rezoned 4.5 of them.
“The conversation was ‘Yes, we want this to happen,’ but ‘No, we don’t want it to happen in the industrial park,” Carlson said. “We want both (industry and housing), not one or the other.”
In March, the city received a $3.4 million state grant to address housing needs in Lancaster with the intention of building 40 new units of workforce housing in partnership with Wisconsin Management Co. The units are meant to fill the gap between subsidized housing and more expensive, larger homes.
“We have quite a bit of low-income housing, … and the people who can afford a $1 million house can afford a $1 million house,” Carlson said. “We are trying to target the people in between.”
Originally, the project was planned for the Schacht Field location on the north side of town. Carlson told council members in June that a geotechnical survey found that the location was not suitable for construction and that city staff were looking for other options.
With the council’s rejection of the Arrow Ridge location, that search continues. Carlson said staff are looking for 4 to 5 acres that could be developed easily, with some existing infrastructure already in place.
LaBudda said the council also would like to see a site in proximity to schools and recreational amenities. City staff are hopeful that another location will be identified by the council’s Aug. 15 meeting.
“Collectively, I don’t think there is an exact ‘ideal’ option (that the council has in mind). It’s about, what’s our best option,” LaBudda said. “The council’s pushback was to request staff and the administrator to explore other properties, and we’ll see what those findings are at the next meeting.”
