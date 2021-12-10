MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester diner is the latest restaurant to participate in a program offering older adults meals and a chance to socialize.
April’s Downtown Diner recently was added to the list of restaurants in Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s Iowa Café program. The agency serves 18 counties in northeast Iowa.
“The whole goal of this is to get seniors out and about,” said April Scherbring, owner of April’s Downtown Diner. “It’s benefiting and helping other people in the community, and we wanted to do our part.”
Janet Buls, nutrition director for the agency, said the Iowa Café program launched in May and now has five participating restaurants. Johnson’s Restaurant in Elkader also is among participating eateries.
Other agencies on aging throughout the state also have launched the program in their service areas.
Buls said the program was created as agency staff members were trying to rethink ways to provide meals to older adults.
“Our congregate site participation has been really waning,” she said. “The COVID-19 pandemic did not help. We closed some sites during COVID, but we haven’t been able to reopen them.”
She said offering a program with restaurant partners also provides more meal options for participants.
Those who register for the program receive meals for free on behalf of the northeast Iowa agency, Buls said. However, those participants will receive a form each month asking if they would like to contribute to the cost of their meals.
The agency pays restaurants to cover the cost of meals served through the program.
Buls added that the agency lost a congregate meal site in Delaware County a few years ago, so staff members were excited that April’s Downtown Diner was interested in the Iowa Café program.
Scherbring said the diner offers smaller portion sizes of normal menu items for those who are registered through the program.
She said people who take advantage of the program receive a monthly survey from the northeast Iowa agency asking if they talked to someone at the restaurant other than their server. Beyond providing meals, the goal of the program is to provide a socialization opportunity for older adults, she said.
Terry Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Restaurant, said his business also provides smaller portions of its menu to participants. Johnson’s Restaurant has been participating in the program for about three months.
“It’s been a good turnout so far,” he said. “It’s providing meals for some of us who aren’t necessarily able to cook at home, so it’s a benefit for them.”