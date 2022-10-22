The opening of an additional overnight shelter space for Dubuque’s homeless population will not be available until at least December as Dubuque Rescue Mission officials work to bring the building up to code.

The two-story building at 1598 Jackson Street will have an automatic sprinkler system installed in its basement and upper floors, a process expected to set back the Rescue Mission’s plans to open the space to transient people who usually sleep outside by at least a month.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

