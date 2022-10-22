The opening of an additional overnight shelter space for Dubuque’s homeless population will not be available until at least December as Dubuque Rescue Mission officials work to bring the building up to code.
The two-story building at 1598 Jackson Street will have an automatic sprinkler system installed in its basement and upper floors, a process expected to set back the Rescue Mission’s plans to open the space to transient people who usually sleep outside by at least a month.
“I’m crossing my fingers for Dec. 1, but that’s optimistic,” Executive Director Rick Mihm said. “Maybe by Christmas.”
The rescue mission purchased the building from Dubuque Food Pantry in August — following the latter’s move to a new location — with plans to convert the former pantry and its basement storage into a warming and drop-in center with space for 20 beds during winter. The building’s second floor already is host to three apartments operated by the Mission and occupied by Mission staff and residents in transitional housing.
City Assistant Housing Director Mike Belmont said city building officials did not become aware of the planned change of use until Oct. 11, when a plumber hired by the Mission met with code officials to discuss plans to renovate bathrooms in the facility to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
Belmont said the building’s basement and ground floor currently are classified as commercial space for daytime use. The conversion of those floors into sleeping space for transient individuals, however, means they will fall under the same classification in building code as a hotel or motel, requiring automatic sprinklers and a fire alarm system.
“Our primary concern is for the residents who would be sleeping in this facility,” Belmont said.
Cost estimates for the sprinkler system were not immediately available, though Mihm said he planned to meet with contractors about the matter. The drop-in center still is planned to open Nov. 1 and will be operated 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily while the installation is ongoing.
In the meantime, the Rescue Mission is working to convert storage space in the basement of its 398 Main St. address into space for seven additional beds.
That space has been used by the Mission in the past, when concerns about transmission of COVID-19 led the organization to halve the number of beds in its permanent shelter space on the building’s third floor.
“It’s not in any way ideal, but we’re just going to have to make it work until we get this completed,” Mihm said.
Mihm said the Mission also would consider letting people sleep on the floor of the cafeteria at the Main Street address, but that staff “really want to try to avoid that” unless absolutely necessary.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
