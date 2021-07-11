A massive blaze ignited at an East Dubuque, Ill., salvage yard on Wednesday, the dark, billowing smoke visible for miles around.
East Dubuque firefighters quickly responded to the scene, and as time passed, so did more fire departments. There were crews from Apple River, Galena, Galena Territory/Scales Mound and Menominee-Dunleith fire departments in Illinois. From Wisconsin, came firefighters from the Jamestown and Hazel Green departments. Key West firefighters came from Iowa.
Eight area fire departments powered by volunteers — many of whom had to rush from their jobs — responded to a major blaze that started at about 3:30 p.m. on a Wednesday.
One need not look any further to be reminded of the awesome contributions to our local communities made by volunteers.
But examples abound.
On Monday, when many people were off work for the Independence Day holiday, a group of local volunteers picked up cans, bottles, fireworks debris and other trash on Finley’s Landing Beach, northeast of Sherrill, Iowa.
The Elihu B. Washburne House in Galena opened for public tours on Friday after being closed for more than one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The guides? Volunteer docents from Galena Belles Questers No. 1304.
And each Sunday, the Telegraph Herald highlights a local “Person who makes a difference” via volunteer efforts. This week, it’s Dubuque resident Wayne Brown, a U.S. Air Force veteran who volunteers as commander at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9663 and who has been a regular blood donor for half a century.
The beauty about volunteering is that literally anybody can do it. The donation you are making is simply your time and effort, and opportunities are plentiful enough that it’s not hard to find something that sparks your interest.
Pre-pandemic, volunteers were visible and essential parts of local operations ranging from nonprofits to churches to schools to health care settings. Nationwide, more than 70 million people volunteered at least once in the prior year, according to the most-recent federal data.
Those totals come from before “COVID-19” entered our collective vocabulary.
Locally, the coronavirus prompted some volunteer activities — and some local volunteers — to pause. Many of our most active volunteers were in the age group most susceptible to serious health complications if they contracted the virus and understandably pulled back in the time before vaccines were available.
But many other volunteers and volunteer opportunities just recalibrated or shifted in response to the virus. And many of those senior volunteers, once fully vaccinated, have quickly returned to their volunteering ways.
With local vaccine rates continuing to climb, many organizations and operations are shifting back more toward “normal” while considering whether adjustments made in response to the virus are worth keeping in place.
We urge local residents to consider their volunteering efforts — or lack thereof — as their lives transition to their own new normal.
Chances are, an organization you already know and care about could use a helping hand — all you have to do is ask. Otherwise, it only takes a few minutes to hop online and find a local group in need of volunteers.
Take inspiration from the firefighters in East Dubuque and the many volunteers already making our local communities better and find a way to pitch in.