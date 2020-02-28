SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5-7 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road.
Saturday
Camp Courageous Preview Day, 2-4 p.m., Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St., Monticello, Iowa. Want to learn more about camp? Do you or someone you know have a family member who wants to attend camp but never has? Preview day is your chance to see what Camp Courageous is all about.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 performance features University of Dubuque Chamber Singers, Kristen Eby, director. Desserts and coffee follow. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
5th Fret, 5-9 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook, 7-10 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
John Moran, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Trackside Bar and Grill, 709 Peosta Road, Peosta, Iowa.
Live & Local Concert Series, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Up-and-coming regional musicians join forces for a concert series, hosted by Will Wilkerson.
Saturday
Afro Renaissance — Celebrating Black Culture, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Celebrate music, arts, culture and greats past and present. Open mic, poetry, Cypher battle, live band and more. Admission: $5.
David Minnihan Trio, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Golden Dragon Acrobats, 7:30-9:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Hangin’ Around, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
HTMF, 8-11:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Joie Wails, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food
& Spirits.
Medicinal Purposes, 8-11 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Rock Steady, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Stained Glass Workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Creative Adventure Lab, 210 Jones St., Suite 100. Learn basic stained glass techniques and make a window hanging.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group,
7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
St. Joseph’s Parish Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s School, 780 County Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. Deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and milk. Games and refreshments will be available. Carry-outs available 3:30-6. Details: 608-748-4442. Proceeds for St. Joseph’s School.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today-Saturday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tr-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; regular games at 7. Details: 563-556-8746.
Saturday
Leap Day Game Night, 4-7 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
100th Anniversary Celebration: Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, 5:30-9 p.m., Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52.