DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Health Department will host a back-to-school clinic next week to ensure a safe, healthy start to classes.
The walk-in clinic will take place 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the department, 729 Clay St. in Darlington. A Spanish interpreter will be available.
School-required immunizations will be administered throughout the event, and a free youth dental assessment and fluoride varnish will be available from 12:15 to 4 p.m.
Second Harvest Foodbank also will provide free produce baskets starting at noon.
More information about the event can be found online at bit.ly/3OHhLT4.
