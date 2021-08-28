The owner of a virtual design firm has unveiled plans to convert a former salon in Dubuque into a restaurant and coffee shop.
Joseph Ehlers, president of BIM DATA CORP, said he intends to renovate his building at 2620 University Ave. to allow for the establishment of both a restaurant and coffee house on the first floor of the structure, while the second floor will be made into office space that could be leased by other companies.
The building formerly housed the salon and tanning business Jamaica Me Tan, which closed in 2016.
Dubuque Zoning Board of Adjustment members this week approved a conditional use permit for the property to allow for the operation of a restaurant.
Ehlers intends to use part of the upper story of the building for his business, an electrical virtual design and construction subcontracting firm. He hopes to lease out the additional space to other technology-focused businesses.
“We’re preferably looking for tenants that would complement the virtual design industry,” Ehlers said.
He also hopes to attract a restaurant for the first floor, specifically targeting smaller local operations that might be operating out of food trucks or their homes. He loosely envisions one portion of the lower level being used by a restaurant, with another being occupied by a coffee shop.
“We’re looking for people who might not have the capital to purchase their own place but wanted to try at opening their own brick-and-mortar restaurant,” Ehlers said.
Ehlers said he intends to spend $100,000 to $200,000 renovating the building’s interior and façade, along with expanding parking, which he anticipates will take 12 to 18 months to complete. He aims to have his first office space tenant in 12 months and have a restaurant tenant operating on the first floor in 18 months.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said the creation of additional commercial and office space for small businesses is essential for the success of local entrepreneurial efforts.
“Any time that we can make it more conducive for small businesses to lease this kind of space, it’s a win for the people that live here,” she said. “It helps build that robust business culture.”