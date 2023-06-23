Dubuque Regional Airport hit the jackpot Thursday with the announcement of a new nonstop flight destination.
Avelo Airlines will begin air service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Sept. 13, offering twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays using Boeing 737 aircraft.
One-way airfares to Las Vegas will start at $69, and reservations can be made at AveloAir.com.
Las Vegas, known for its casinos, live shows and buffets, is the sixth-most visited city in the United States, according to World Atlas.
Avelo Airlines officials announced the new destination during a press conference Thursday at the airport. Las Vegas will be the second destination the Houston-based airline offers out of Dubuque after beginning air service to and from Orlando, Fla., in late March.
“A few short months ago, we had no commercial air service in Dubuque,” Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said. “Avelo came flying in and gave us fresh air. Things have been going very well since then.”
Vicky Stennes, vice president of customer experience for Avelo Airlines, said the company has seen significant success since its debut in Dubuque, flying a total of 8,455 passengers to and from Orlando since March 22. Now, the airline wants to expand its travel options westward to Las Vegas.
“This is a great entertainment opportunity for so many of our customers here in this area,” Stennes said. “We see it as kind of a good springboard into other destinations throughout the West.”
The airline’s local debut earlier this year marked the return of commercial air service to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines stopped offering flights between Dubuque and Chicago in September.
Stennes said the early success of air service to Orlando already has Avelo Airlines officials exploring additional potential destinations from Dubuque Regional Airport, pointing specifically to other cities in Florida.
“Orlando has been a great destination out of here, and we are very happy with that,” she said. “I think hopefully in the future you can look to see additional Florida cities for us out of Dubuque.”
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the return of commercial air service to the community came as a result of efforts by airport staff, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and local community leaders, and he believes that current success will continue into the future.
“We are re-establishing our connection by air to the entire United States because that’s what the people of Dubuque deserve,” Cavanagh said. “That’s what our region deserves.”
Avelo Airlines initially announced its intention to begin commercial air service at Dubuque Regional Airport on Jan. 11, but that flight was canceled after the airport did not secure Transportation Security Administration approval of a complete security plan in time. Avelo operated its scheduled Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids until the Dubuque airport’s plan was approved.
Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said this new destination will not require any additional approval from the TSA.
Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said the community has good reason to celebrate Dubuque’s newfound access to Las Vegas. However, she also stressed that the continued resurgence of commercial air service at Dubuque Regional Airport remains dependent on the community’s continued support.
“Today’s announcement only underscores the importance of supporting clients out of the Dubuque Regional Airport,” Grover said. “Want more flights? Want more destinations? Fly Avelo.”