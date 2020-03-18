PEOSTA, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is expected to conduct a safety assessment of U.S. 20 in the Peosta area this spring, according to Dubuque County officials.
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett recently provided an update on the planned work to county supervisors during a board work session.
He said the safety assessment will look at the stretch of highway particularly near its intersections with Thunder Hills and Cox Springs roads. In recent years, area residents increasingly have voiced concerns about those areas as development continues in the area along the four-lane, divided highway.
“There’s a lot of traffic occurring at Thunder Hills and U.S Highway 20 and a lot of turning traffic,” Bardgett said. “We’re going to conduct a safety auditing to take a look at the Cox Springs intersection. This is kind of a stepping stone to apply for possible safety funds in the future.”
He said such a study could give county officials a better idea of grant opportunities as they work toward possibly adding a turning lane in the area.
Bardgett also told the county supervisors that the county is in a holding pattern regarding a planned $10.5 million project to improve roads and reduce traffic congestion around John Deere Dubuque Works.
The county landed a $5.4 million federal grant related to the project. The planned work includes:
- Realigning and adding signals at West John Deere Road and South Parking Lot Drive to create a four-way intersection with South John Deere Road and Herber Road.
- Adding a southbound lane from West John Deere Road to south of Peru Road, providing a climbing lane for large vehicles.
- Making turn lane improvements at the intersection of Peru and South John Deere roads.
- Improving the intersection of U.S. 52 and West John Deere Road, including added turn lanes and traffic signals.
- Developing a trail that connects the John Deere plant with the Proving Grounds Recreation Area, Heritage Trail and Northwest Arterial trail.
The grant required a local match of about $5.1 million.
A “significant portion” of the local funding will come from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s planned improvements to Northwest Arterial, which then will be turned over to the City of Dubuque. Until that transfer occurs, however, the county cannot move forward with its improvement plans, Bardgett said. He said negotiations between the two entities are ongoing.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham said he was concerned that the city and DOT had not finalized their deal and is worried it will impact the project’s timeline if it is not reached soon.
But without the local match, the project will not happen, said Supervisor Ann McDonough.
“The city money is the match on this,” she said. “I don’t want to be melodramatic, but the city and the DOT have to come to terms before this grant is received.”
Bardgett said plans call for bids for the work to be solicited next year, with the project being completed in 2022.