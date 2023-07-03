Downtown Dubuque received a dose of Hollywood movie magic 35 years ago.
A six-block stretch of Central Avenue stood in for Boston during scenes shot in late June 1988 for the film eventually titled “Field of Dreams.”
While actors Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones took center stage, off-duty Dubuque police officers were working to block traffic and control crowds.
Additional filming for the movie took place at the soon-to-become iconic baseball diamond in rural Dyersville, Iowa; University of Dubuque; Galena, Ill.; Drexler Elementary School, Farley, Iowa; and Fenway Park in the actual Boston.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Dubuque-location shooting in its June 24, 1988, edition.
Dubuque police say Thursday’s filming of “Shoeless Joe” in downtown Dubuque — the most elaborate shooting of the film to date — went smoothly, and a detour of U.S. 52 caused few problems.
Crews from the city engineer’s office blocked Central Avenue between 13th and 19th streets Thursday morning, with northbound White Street (U.S. 52) traffic rerouted from the one-way street to Jackson Street. White Street was used for southbound U.S. 52 traffic.
Assistant Police Chief Terry Lambert said the eight police officers providing traffic and crowd control at the site reported few problems.
Police records indicated an officer issued two parking tickets to motorists who parked on Heeb Street, while other motorists moved their cars from the area as required.
One man came to the Law Center Thursday morning and complained that he couldn’t park near his home, but police said he could park about a half-block from his customary spot.
All police involved in the filming are working during their off-duty time, and are being paid by the movie production at about time-and-a-half rates, Lambert said. They also are insured against injuries through the movie’s insurance company. The movie hasn’t affected police scheduling or on-duty officers, Lambert said.
The movie tells the story of an Iowa farmer who hears a voice that tells him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield to summon the spirit of White Sox great “Shoeless Joe” Jackson.
Filming, which depicts present-day Boston and features Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones, continued through 4 a.m. today and is scheduled to end about 5 a.m. Saturday.
