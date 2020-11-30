Crescent Community Health Center leaders expect to nearly double the number of visits they receive from clients seeking brain health services in the coming year.
Officials at the Dubuque clinic have added staff and a brand new suite of offices over the past year to meet local mental health needs. They also are looking to expand available brain health services in 2021.
“In the Dubuque area, the downtown area was definitely in need of not only medical, dental but brain health services,” said Jon Decker, Crescent’s behavioral health manager. “We’re thankful that we’re able to provide services to the population down here.”
The expansion of brain health services is just one of the ways that Crescent leaders have increased their offerings since moving into their new building at 1690 Elm St. more than one year ago. Officials also added more space for medical and dental services, with work already underway to further expand the clinic’s footprint.
CEO Gary Collins said he hopes the moves allow the clinic to provide all-encompassing care for its clients, many of whom are uninsured and come from underserved populations.
“We’ve done a lot in a year under a cloud of a pandemic, and I couldn’t be more proud of the work that our team has done during all these dire circumstances,” he said.
Expanding services
Crescent officials earlier this month opened up the new home for their existing behavioral health services on the second floor of the Elm Street building. The space includes five provider offices, a room for administering long-acting, injectable medication, a family therapy and play therapy room, and a waiting area.
With more staff, space and services, Crescent officials project they will see close to 5,900 brain health visits in the budget year that started Nov. 1.
Crescent’s model focuses on providing integrated services, so medical and behavioral health providers can coordinate to meet patient needs. Behavioral health staff also provide brief interventions to medical patients if their screenings show signs of issues such as depression or anxiety.
“From there, we can work together to come up with the best care plan to address their physical needs but also their brain health,” Decker said.
Crescent officials also have added to their dental staff over the past year and now have four dentists and four hygienists. They also finished building out their dental rooms and have 15 now.
The clinic’s new chief dental officer is working to expand services by reintroducing a denture program on a scaled basis, Collins said. Plans are in the works to start a dentistry residency program and a mobile dentistry program for geriatric patients.
Officials also completed the build-out of their medical exam rooms and now have a total of 18. The next project on their list is to renovate a space in the basement into a quick care suite with an airborne infection isolation room that will allow staff to safely see COVID-19 patients.
When the pandemic subsides, the quick care clinic will continue being used for people who are ill and need to come to the clinic for treatment without an appointment.
“If this is all finished by March, this could end up being where we would administer our (COVID-19) vaccines potentially, so this opens up a lot of potential,” Collins said.
Other successes
Collins said the clinic has had several other signs of success since moving into its new space, though the pandemic has impacted some efforts.
With the opening of the new office, staff relocated Crescent’s wellness center into the same building as their other operations. That led to increased use among patients and staff in the first months of operation before the pandemic hit.
While COVID-19 seems to be keeping attendance at the wellness center low, Collins said the initial spike was promising.
“That was a really good sign that we made the right move,” he said.
Clinic staff also initially saw success with using their training room for outreach to the Pacific Islander community, in which they held health and nutrition training opportunities before the pandemic forced them to pursue virtual options instead.
The pandemic also prompted officials to accelerate their addition of telehealth services, with about 30% to 40% of visits happening remotely now after a spike in the early days of the pandemic.
“Our providers really embraced it for the safety of the patients but the safety of the staff (as well),” Collins said.
Officials are planning for close to 29,800 total visits in the 2021 budget year, serving nearly 8,000 patients. They also recently expanded the clinic’s hours.
Ann Decker, chairwoman of Crescent’s Board of Directors, said it has been exciting to see the clinic grow to the point that leaders already are expanding its footprint.
“It’s just a really exciting time for Crescent Community Health, to be able to grow in the midst of a pandemic and to be able to offer our community the services that they so much need,” she said.