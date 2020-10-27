HOPKINTON, Iowa -- Delaware County Conservation recently installed a new canoe and kayak access point at Hardscrabble Wildlife Area, two miles south of Hopkinton.
“We currently have water access to the Maquoketa River at Dunlap Park (in Hopkinton),” said Garlyn Glanz, director of Delaware County Conservation, in a press release. “However, the only place to exit the river after putting in at Dunlap was at Monticello. This made for a long 10-11 mile excursion on the river. Several people have asked about the possibility of another access so they could make a shorter float from Dunlap Park.”
Glanz added, “With cooperation from Shirley Gates and family, Delaware County Conservation was able to acquire 1 acre at Hardscrabble. This additional land enabled conservation to gain access to the river, making this project a reality.”
Dunlap Park to Hardscrabble Wildlife Area on the water is a 1.8-mile paddle.
A Dubuque Racing Association grant allowed conservation staff to install concrete slats that provide a ramp for canoers and kayakers to access the river.
“The topography of this area made it quite a challenge to locate a suitable site for this project,” Glanz said.