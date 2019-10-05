Police said a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Dubuque propelled the cars into a building, damaging a gas line.
Mary V. Schwartz, 68, of East Dubuque, Ill., was attempting to cross White Street on 16th Street when her vehicle struck another that was heading northbound on White Street, according to a crash report.
The vehicles then crashed into a residence at 1605 White St., the report stated. A gas line was damaged and there was minor damage to the building.
The driver of the second vehicle, Vanessa C. Weiner, 28, of Dubuque, reported a possible injury, according to the report.
Schwartz was not injured. She was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.