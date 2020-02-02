Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mandarin orange chicken and rice or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, oriental mixed vegetables and apple slices.

Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage patty or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.

Wednesday: Deep dish pepperoni pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, green beans and pineapple.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup and sunbutter & grape jelly sandwich or deli ham & cheese sandwich, corn and peaches.

Friday: No school.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets and roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, broccoli and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers or mini corn dogs, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and pears.

Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, fresh cucumbers and pineapple.

Friday: No school.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo pasta and garlic breadstick or stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, green beans and pineapple.

Wednesday: Idaho nachos and pretzel or hot ham & cheese croissant sandwich, broccoli and fruit mix.

Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken and rice or mini corn dogs, celery sticks and applesauce.

Friday: No school.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, potato smiles and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets and roll, spinach & tomato salad and sliced peaches.

Wednesday: Nachos & cheese with beef, rice and applesauce.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick, baby carrots and fresh apple slices.

Friday: No school.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken & gravy with noodles and roll, green peas and pears.

Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, emoji potatoes and applesauce.

Wednesday: Country-fried steak and roll, corn and peaches.

Thursday: Chicken wings, Sun Chips and fresh apple.

Friday: Chicken quesadilla, baby carrots and pineapple.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Pizza casserole, green beans and lemon cake.

Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas & carrots and hot sliced peaches.

Wednesday: Barbecue pork rib sandwich, hash brown casserole and hot spiced apples.

Thursday: Creole beef, whipped potatoes and pineapple.

Friday: Sweet & sour chicken with rice, beets and fresh fruit.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Smothered chicken, baby potatoes and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Roast beef, green bean casserole and pears.

Wednesday: Turkey & gravy, dressing and peaches.

Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, hash brown casserole and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Goulash and parmesan breadstick, coleslaw and pineapple upside-down cake.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Roast turkey sandwich and soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Fried chicken, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Goulash, dessert and drink.

Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes & ham, carrots and applesauce.

Wednesday: Ham loaf, green beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.