Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken and rice or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, oriental mixed vegetables and apple slices.
Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage patty or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.
Wednesday: Deep dish pepperoni pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, green beans and pineapple.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup and sunbutter & grape jelly sandwich or deli ham & cheese sandwich, corn and peaches.
Friday: No school.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets and roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, broccoli and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers or mini corn dogs, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and pears.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, fresh cucumbers and pineapple.
Friday: No school.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo pasta and garlic breadstick or stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, green beans and pineapple.
Wednesday: Idaho nachos and pretzel or hot ham & cheese croissant sandwich, broccoli and fruit mix.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken and rice or mini corn dogs, celery sticks and applesauce.
Friday: No school.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, potato smiles and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets and roll, spinach & tomato salad and sliced peaches.
Wednesday: Nachos & cheese with beef, rice and applesauce.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick, baby carrots and fresh apple slices.
Friday: No school.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken & gravy with noodles and roll, green peas and pears.
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, emoji potatoes and applesauce.
Wednesday: Country-fried steak and roll, corn and peaches.
Thursday: Chicken wings, Sun Chips and fresh apple.
Friday: Chicken quesadilla, baby carrots and pineapple.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Pizza casserole, green beans and lemon cake.
Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas & carrots and hot sliced peaches.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork rib sandwich, hash brown casserole and hot spiced apples.
Thursday: Creole beef, whipped potatoes and pineapple.
Friday: Sweet & sour chicken with rice, beets and fresh fruit.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Smothered chicken, baby potatoes and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Roast beef, green bean casserole and pears.
Wednesday: Turkey & gravy, dressing and peaches.
Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, hash brown casserole and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Goulash and parmesan breadstick, coleslaw and pineapple upside-down cake.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Roast turkey sandwich and soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Fried chicken, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Goulash, dessert and drink.
Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes & ham, carrots and applesauce.
Wednesday: Ham loaf, green beans and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.