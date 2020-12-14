The nomination period for prospective local candidates in Wisconsin’s April 6, 2021, election is underway.
Those wishing to be on ballots must submit their nomination papers by 5 p.m. Jan. 5 at their local clerk’s office. Any primary elections needed due to the number of candidates running for one seat will take place Feb. 16.
Below are some of the municipal seats up for election in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area.
Cassville Village Board — The village president seat, currently held by Keevin Williams, will be on the ballot in the spring. Three village board of trustees spots also will be open. Those positions are now filled by Jared Kasten, John Lau and Robert Vogt.
Cuba City Common Council — One seat in each of the city’s four districts will be up for election. Steve Tranel, Betty Loeffelholz, Gregory Bockhop and Tim Hazen presently occupy those seats.
Darlington City Council — One seat in each of the community’s three districts will be on April ballots. Currently, those positions are held by Dave Gough, Dave Roelli and Erin Gallagher.
Hazel Green Board of Trustees — Three seats on the board — which are currently held by Josh Kearney, Francis Temperly and Becky Lee — are up for election this spring. The spot of village president, now held by David Jegerlehner, will also be on the ballot.
Lancaster Common Council — Four council seats will be available in the upcoming election. Representatives from the second and fourth districts, now held respectively by Robert Schmidt and Katie Reuter, will be on the ballot, as well as two at-large seats currently held by Shayne LaBudda and Joel Ingebritsen.
Mineral Point City Council — One seat in each of the city’s four wards is up for election this year. Those spots are presently filled by Dave McCoy, Jim Rash, Leslie Reger and Gary Galle.
Platteville Common Council — Three of Platteville’s council seats are up for election this spring. They include the third district seats, currently held by Barbara Daus; the fourth district seat, held by Kevin Kilian; and one at-large seat, held by Jason Artz. Platteville Common Council is the only one in this list that has three-year terms instead of two.
Prairie du Chien Common Council — Two at-large seats on the council will be featured on April ballots. Presently, those council members are Nate Gilberts and Jaaren Riebe.
Shullsburg Common Council — All four seats on the council will be up for grabs this year. Gloria Swenson, Pat Heim, Jason Weiskircher and Verne Jackson serve on the current council.
City Clerk Marsha Einsweiler said the city is transferring from district-appointed seats to all at-large seats. In April, the two highest vote earners will be elected to a two-year term. The third- and fourth-highest vote earners will serve a one-year term, but those seats will become two-year seats in the 2022 election. That way, she said, all future elections will only have two council seats on the ballot at a time.