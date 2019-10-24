Clarke University made history 50 years ago this month.
In October 1969, Robert Giroux was installed as president of the institution, then open only to women and known as Clarke College.
Giroux was the first male and first layperson to lead the college, founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Giroux served as president until 1977 and moved on to become president of Thomas More College in Fort Mitchell, Ky., and later to Newman University in Wichita, Kan. He died at age 75 in 2007.
During Giroux’s tenure at Clarke, the school became accredited to offer graduate programs in education, and majors were added in special education, continuing education and sociology. Here is how the TH reported on Giroux’s inauguration in its Oct. 20, 1969, edition.
GIROUX: LEARNING OFFERS FREEDOM
The first layman to ever become president of Clarke College told an estimated 1,000 people in his inaugural address Saturday that achievement of “freedom in the person” is the greatest accomplishment higher education can offer.
Dr. Robert J. Giroux, inaugurated in colorful ceremonies as the 12th president of the 126-year-old Catholic women’s college, challenged students to strive to achieve “a freedom of mind, a freedom of one’s self and a respect for the freedom of others,” for that is mankind’s greatest accomplishment.
The 38-year-old father of eight, who came to Clarke from St. Michael’s College, Winooski, Vt., where he was academic dean, cautioned students not to “judge that a favorable opinion is necessarily the truth, or an emotional tendency correct.”
Noting that we are all “swayed by opinion, by articles in books we read, by our exposure to the media and by our own emotions,” he said that “truth alone shall make you free.”
The freedom to acquire truth, however, “requires a balance of opinion against opinion, and we often must suspend final judgment until enough evidence has been accumulated — but this is one of the essential aspects of life of the mind,” he said.
Giroux, who believes private schools have the inherited ability to move forward quickly without being shackled by governmental and political red tape, said that Clarke’s curriculum and structures “will require constant observation and evaluation.”
About 200 guests from 70 colleges and national professional societies wore colorful, academic robes, adding to the pageantry.
An address by Mayor Walter A. Pregler on the recognition of leadership in the local community, an address by Iowa Sen. John J. Walsh, R-Dubuque, on the leadership of the political community and another by Lloyd Watkins, president of the Iowa Association of Private Colleges and Universities, preceded Dr. Giroux’s speech.
Following the unprecedented inauguration of a male layman to the school’s highest post, students escorted the new president to a large residence hall draped with a four-story banner for a reception. They sang songs of welcome and released balloons.