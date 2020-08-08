More than $2 million in federal funding will be made available to aid businesses in northeast Iowa.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, announced this week that the East Central Intergovernmental Association in Dubuque will receive a $2.2 million coronavirus recovery and resiliency grant from the federal Economic Development Administration.
The grant dollars will allow for a new revolving loan fund that supports and addresses the economic development needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs, according to a press release issued by Finkenauer’s office.
Funding is tied to the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package approved in March.
The loans will be distributed by ECIA and are available to small-business owners and entrepreneurs in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.