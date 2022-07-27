07252022-GalenaSplashPad
This rendering shows a splash pad that is planned to replace the antiquated kiddie pool at the Alice T. Virtue Memorial Pool in Galena, Ill. The project, which could include enhancements to the rest of the facility, could cost from $600,000 to $1 million.

GALENA, Ill. — City of Galena officials seek to replace an antiquated kiddie pool at the city’s municipal pool with a splash pad.

City Council members this week approved contracts with Community Funding and Planning Services for work on a state grant application for the project and with MSA Professional Services for engineering design of the project.

