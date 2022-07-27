This rendering shows a splash pad that is planned to replace the antiquated kiddie pool at the Alice T. Virtue Memorial Pool in Galena, Ill. The project, which could include enhancements to the rest of the facility, could cost from $600,000 to $1 million.
GALENA, Ill. — City of Galena officials seek to replace an antiquated kiddie pool at the city’s municipal pool with a splash pad.
City Council members this week approved contracts with Community Funding and Planning Services for work on a state grant application for the project and with MSA Professional Services for engineering design of the project.
The current kiddie pool area at Alice T. Virtue Memorial Pool opened in 1987 and has multiple mechanical problems, according to city Facilities Manager Hillary Dickerson. These include issues with water flow, a slide that no longer functions properly and concrete that needs to be replaced.
“I think splash pads are really popular right now, and we know that the Village of Elizabeth has had success with theirs,” Dickerson said, referring to a 1,000-square-foot splash pad that opened in Elizabeth last summer. “It’s an exciting project.”
The proposed Galena splash pad would include separate areas for users of different ages, including a toddler bay, a family bay and a teen bay. The project also could involve enhancements to the rest of the pool facility, including larger shade structures.
“It’s just nice to have a pool that can comfortably handle all ages so that we can have everyone from toddlers to people swimming laps, and that’s why we’re excited about the possibility of a splash pad,” said Council Member Marc McCoy after the meeting. “This is one thing that the whole council agreed on.”
Council documents state that the splash pad could range in cost from $600,000 to $1 million, depending on the final design. The city and Community Funding and Planning Services will apply for a grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant program, which offers up to $400,000 to local governments.
If the city is successful in receiving the grant, the splash pad possibly could be completed and operational by the summer of 2024, Dickerson said. She said city officials still are deciding how they would cover any project costs not funded by the grant or what route they would take if they do not receive the grant.
“There’s a lot that we have to do to get to that point, but we are going to design (the splash pad) and get that part of it all ready for when we hopefully do get the grant,” McCoy said.
