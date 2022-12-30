A man accused of killing a Dubuque woman last year recently pleaded not guilty.
Romell D. Enoch, 23, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of first-degree murder. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.
Enoch was charged in the killing of Kylie J. Duster, 20, who was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her Dubuque apartment. Her family had reported that Duster had not been seen for three days prior.
Enoch was not arrested on the murder charge until Dec. 14. He had been serving a 25-year prison sentence at Clarinda (Iowa) Correctional Facility for unrelated convictions.
Court documents state that police found Duster in her closet after her family requested a welfare check. Duster had a piece of white fabric in her mouth, and her “face was swollen, there was blood in and around her eyes and nose, and she had an abrasion below her chin.”
Following an autopsy, Duster’s manner of death was ruled as homicide caused by suffocation. The fabric in her mouth was a white T-shirt that later tested positive for Enoch’s DNA, according to court documents.
When later interviewed by police, Enoch told officers he last saw Duster on July 22 or 23 and that she left for Chicago with an unknown man. Police also reported Enoch having abrasions all over his body.
Traffic camera footage showed Duster and Enoch traveling throughout Dubuque in Duster’s vehicle on July 24 and 25.
Investigators also reported that Enoch’s Facebook account showed that he sent messages to another person after 3 p.m. July 25 that said he was with Duster at the time.
Documents state that Enoch was seen driving Duster’s vehicle on July 26, 27 and 28. Enoch bought three cans of gold spray paint on July 28, and footage shows Duster’s vehicle painted gold following the purchase.
Enoch also told officers he spent July 23 to 25 with the woman he was living with on Nevada Street.
However, the woman reported not seeing Enoch from July 23 to 25, when he picked her up in Duster’s vehicle, documents state.
