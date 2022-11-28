Harlem Globetrotters
Harlem Globetrotters joke with a referee during a performance at Five Flags Center in 2016.

 TH file

An exhibition basketball team famed for its members’ flashy skills will return to Dubuque in the spring.

The Harlem Globetrotters will take the court at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center, the venue announced this morning. 

