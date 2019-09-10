The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced five nominees for Manchester Area Woman of the Year.
Katie Edgington, Marian Gassman, Shirley Helmrichs, Dianne Larsen and Kathy Wilgenbush were nominated by community members, according to a press release.
One of the women will receive the award at the EmpowHER Women’s Night held from 6 to 9.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St.
Nominees have “shown passion and dedication” while putting “time, energy and skills to use in community enrichment, growth and care,” according to the release.
Tickets to the event are $20 and are available at the chamber office, 200 E. Main St.