Illinois State Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, will host a pair of free Zoom webinars about Medicare.
The webinars will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and Thursday, Oct. 8, according to a press release.
Registration is not required.
The webinars will include information about eligibility, coverage details, assistance with out-of-pocket expenses and open enrollment.
The webinars will be facilitated by the Northern Illinois Age Guide and the Illinois Senior Health Insurance Program.
Link and passcode information will be provided the morning of the webinar at senatorstewart.com
Participants unable to join via the internet should call 1-312-626-6799.