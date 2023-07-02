April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.

Recommended for you

  • Bobby B. Robinson, 33; assault causing injury; Jan. 4; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
  • Peter W. Triervieler, 41; child endangerment causing injury, Nov. 11, 2018; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
  • Taylon J. Heckard, 25; voluntary absence from custody and sex offender registration violation; March 8 and March 16; 90-day jail sentence, two-year prison sentence, $430 fine and $855 fine.