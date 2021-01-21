MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware Community School District will ask voters to weigh in on a $20 million bond measure for facility improvements.
During a recent meeting, school board members received a petition with 447 signatures from residents in the school district supporting a March 2 referendum. If approved, the funding will be used to improve the indoor air quality, lighting, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at all three of the district’s campuses, and to improve secure entrances at the middle and elementary schools as well as both their drop-off and pick-up locations.
“A lot of these (projects) we really need to do quickly,” said Superintendent Kristen Rickey. “We will get started right away, and over the next three years is when we will be looking at doing all the work.”
The school district needed 377 signatures, or 25% of the voters in the most recent election, in order to move forward with the referendum.
Iowa law requires a 60% supermajority for bond referendums to be approved. A homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 would see the district portion of their property taxes increase by about $3.20 per month if the measure passes.
School district officials expect to spend about $39 million in total on the improvements. In addition to the $20 million, an additional $16 million would be covered by 1-cent sales tax revenue and $3 million from the district’s reserves.
Rickey said the school district will work with architect SiteLogIQ to request bids, with hopes of beginning work in the summer of 2022.
“I am really excited about the opportunity to provide facilities for our students that they deserve,” she said. “We have an absolutely fantastic program at West Delaware. Our facilities don’t reflect those. We have done a really good job at maintaining those, but it is costing more to maintain them.”
School board Vice President Carl Johnson said the board is pleased that the reserves and 1-cent tax revenue will be able to nearly match the requested bond amount for the project.
“We are asking the public for $20 million, and it’s not an excessive amount,” he said. “When we are done, we will get buildings that will last longer and we will have better learning environments.”