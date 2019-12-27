SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Winter Plunge Camp, 8 a.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Plunge into winter break by exploring the great outdoors. Kids will learn about outdoor survival skills, snowshoeing and more. Bring snow pants, snow boots and warm clothes.
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
5th Fret, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Steve & Randy, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Tony Walker, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Jeff Spradly and Kris Keing, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Live & Local Concert Series — Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Saturday
Hoffman, Troy, Marceau, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Mixed Emotions Band, 2 p.m., Burkey’s Bar & Grill, 10638 Key West Drive.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Melanie Devaney, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Allegro Audio: Sepia Winter 2019 USA Tour, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Josh and Rob Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Call 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Pre-registration required. For ages first (with parent)-fifth grades.
Cocoa Slime, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Pre-registration required. For ages first (with parent)-fifth grades.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Learn the art of making snowflakes. For ages sixth grade and older, including adults.