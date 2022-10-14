A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner.
McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest Ridge, Suite A, next to Olliewood Action Sports. Andrew Mortenson officially took over ownership of the business Sept. 30, when the 2220 University Ave. location closed.
“Right now, we’re organizing and have construction to do,” Mortenson said. “But it’s going to be the same name, same phone number, all that stuff. We’re going to carry the same lines (of products).”
McGovern Hardware began as a hardware store in Dubuque in the 1950s before later turning its focus to selling, repairing and offering parts for outdoor power equipment.
Dave Roling, who owned the business before Mortenson, worked at McGovern Hardware for more than two decades. Roling put the business up for sale in May after deciding to retire.
Roling said his retirement became official Sept. 30, the day Mortenson took over. He previously told the Telegraph Herald the business would close Dec. 31, 2023, if a new buyer was not found by then.
“He’ll be good at it,” Roling said of Mortenson.
Roling still owns the 2220 University Ave. property.
“I’d like to sell it or lease it — the sooner the better.” Roling said.
Mortenson said he began talking to Roling about buying the business about seven months ago after seeing it was for sale.
“(The City of Dubuque is) planning to have roundabouts going up by the building there,” he said. “So, we decided to buy the entire business and find a new location.”
City officials previously have shared plans eventually to construct three roundabouts on University Avenue at its intersections with Loras Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue and Asbury Road, for which property acquisition likely would be completed in 2025. The University and Asbury intersection is near the old McGovern Hardware location.
Mortenson said he spent about 17 years working at Mi-T-M Corp. in Peosta, Iowa, prior to taking ownership of McGovern Hardware.
“I (fixed) lawn mowers and stuff on the side for my family and friends,” he said. “I was the guy to go to for it.”
Mortenson said he looked at several potential new locations before settling on the Cedar Crest Ridge one, which he said has a better storefront and will have a nice showroom once work on the interior is completed.
Mortenson said he will be the full-time mechanic for McGovern Hardware to start off but added that another mechanic would be nice if business gets busy.
He said there is still some work to do on the new location, but he plans to have things up and running by Monday.
“It’s my first time ever owning my own business,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a life-changing event for me. I’m 35 years old right now and going to start this new episode of my life.”
