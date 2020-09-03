A sportsbook with a physical presence in a Dubuque casino has launched an online betting option.
FanDuel Sportsbook today announced the activation of a mobile betting app and online betting experience.
The sportsbook has operated within Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque since Sept. 1, 2019. Until now, however, bettors had to visit the sportsbook in person every time they wanted to place a wager.
"We generally open up our retail sportsbooks first, and then we open up the online and mobile sportsbooks later," explained Kevin Hennessy, publicity director for FanDuel. "We wanted to be ready for professional football this season, and launching today makes that happen."
FanDuel operates sportsbooks at the Diamond Jo casinos in both Dubuque and Northwood, Iowa.
In order to activate an online or mobile account, one must first visit the Dubuque or Northwood sportsbook in person to complete registration. Bets then can be made remotely.
Q Sportsbook, located within Q Casino in Dubuque, launched its mobile betting app in 2019 and consistently has seen higher wagers through its online option that at its brick-and-mortar facility.
In July, the most recent month for which data is available, Q Casino saw more than $684,000 wagered online, compared to $387,000 in person.
Statewide, there was nearly $18 million wagered online in July and about $5 million at brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.
This story will be updated.