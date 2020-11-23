What might look like the simple act of passing out ski hats means much more to Brooklyn Williams.
“I want to be a voice of advocacy, to pay back what Dubuque has paid to me,” said Williams, 53, a volunteer with the Fountain of Youth program.
A logo on the hats calls for an end to the stigma surrounding brain health issues — an idea driving Williams forward into a new life in Dubuque.
“She is very passionate about brain-health matters, and since we started collaborating with the Brain Health Now initiative, she has taken it in full stride — trying to educate people in the area about why it’s important to eliminate the stigmas around brain health,” said Rose Simon-Ressler, Fountain of Youth’s donor, development and marketing manager.
Williams said she didn’t always feel as if she had a voice. She fled a violent attack in her native Missouri in the fall of 2019, and eventually arrived in Dubuque.
“I have a best friend who lives at Ecumenical Towers,” Williams said. “She helped me find a safe place to come. It was a long, complicated process to get from there to here.”
Williams initially resided in Teresa Shelter, a facility that offers emergency and extended-stay services to homeless women. She now lives in her own home and is recovering from spinal issues that had prompted her to use a wheelchair. She uses a walker now.
“After coming out of Teresa Shelter, I worked with Bernie Sanders’ (presidential) campaign,” she said. “I did IT work for them.”
Williams also heard about the Fountain of Youth program and met its founder and director, Caprice Jones.
“I just started coming in,” she said.
Williams enrolled in Fountain of Youth’s core program, Partners in Change. The six-month program assists participants in reaching a variety of personal goals through the use of one-on-one mentoring meetings.
“Brooklyn was a very committed participant,” Simon-Ressler said. “She really is determined toward her goals.”
Williams has set her sights on studying psychology next year at Loras College.
“Her goal of getting an education in psychology and brain health directly leads to what she is doing,” Simon-Ressler said.
Fountain of Youth is collaborating with Brain Health Now, an initiative that seeks to end the stigma associated with mental-health issues — with a change in terminology to “brain health” being one of the ways to shed previous images.
“A lot of times, when we think of mental health, there’s a negative stigma around it,” Simon-Ressler said. “That’s why it’s important to change our language — so we can change the stigma and help people understand that just like any other organ in the body, the brain can become sick.”
Williams passes out ski hats with the message of ending the brain-health stigma to as many people as possible. She keeps a supply with her wherever she goes in Dubuque. She said providing the hats helps give a voice to people who might feel voiceless.
“Everyone who has a condition, an illness or any connection to mental-health issues, they have a minimal voice or no voice in things like domestic violence law,” Williams said. “As a violence survivor, I had no voice. Now, as I am healing and finally getting my voice, I wish to be a voice for those people.”