Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a four-hour virtual course that provides resources to help guide people toward financial stability.
“Your Money, Your Goals” will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Participants will learn about tools and resources to help other people understand wise credit use, effective debt management, access to community resources and other topics, according to a press release.
The cost is $35.
For more information and to register, visit extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/your-money-goals.