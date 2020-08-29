Two Dubuque men were arrested Thursday on a combined 13 charges related to a series of break-ins and thefts.
Jacob L. Paulsen, 23, of 1470 Central Ave., No. 9, was arrested on warrants charging two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle, third-degree attempted burglary, second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, fifth-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of a credit card under $1,500.
Charles J. Hyde, 32, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree theft.
According to court documents:
- Hyde and Paulsen broke into a garage on Cascade Drive, taking $435 worth of items, and tried to break into a garage on Monticello Drive in the Key West area just outside Dubuque at about 5 a.m. May 9. Talking to investigators, Hyde admitted that the two committed the crimes.
- Paulsen on May 23 broke into a vehicle and garage at one residence and a vehicle at another residence, both in Luxemburg, Iowa. He then used a credit card from a purse he took from the latter vehicle. From the first residence, he took about $220 from the vehicle and about $4,500 worth of items from the garage that he forced his way into. Ryan J. Humphreys, 26, later told police that he was with Paulsen while he committed these crimes.
Officers obtained a warrant to search Paulsen’s residence, court documents state. Items that had been reported stolen were found, as well as items that were later reported stolen from a residence and a construction site near Luxemburg.
When Paulsen was interviewed by police, he denied involvement in the burglaries.
Paulsen also was arrested earlier this month on similar charges in Delaware County, Iowa.
Court documents state that he broke into a shop/garage in rural New Vienna also on the night of May 22-23 and stole tools. The registration from a vehicle parked in the garage was found inside one of the vehicles in Luxemburg that Paulsen is accused of breaking into.
That same night, Paulsen also allegedly broke into a garage in rural Colesburg and stole tools.
Paulsen is charged in that county with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree theft.