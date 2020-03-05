Three local union leaders and a state senator will be inducted into the Dubuque Area Labor Hall of Fame this weekend.
The four will be inducted during an event Saturday, March 7, at Diamond Jo Casino. They are Ed Crawford, of Operating Engineers Local 234; Dave George, IBEW Local 204; Terry Stewart, International Association of Firefighters Dubuque Local 25; and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.
They will be honored “for their work as union leaders, activists and friends; their contributions to the collective bargaining process; and for their service to the community,” according to a press release.