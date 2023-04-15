February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Rachel R. Henkel, 42; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 13; 30-day jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Timothy W. Morris, 48; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; July 25; 180-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Jennifer A. Oliver, 38; assault; Nov. 2; deferred judgment, civil penalty and one year of probation.
- Rene K. Atkins, 62; assault; Oct. 25; 30-day jail sentence.
- Rene K. Atkins, 62; assault on persons in certain occupations; Oct. 27; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Wayman J. Blocker Jr., 33; domestic assault; July 7; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Jeremiah B. Cassman, 43; assault; Sept. 24; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Terry J. Choi, 31; third-degree theft; Dec. 28; two-year prison sentence, one year of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Jesse D. Dolan, 39; third-degree motor vehicle burglary; Dec. 5; 365-day jail sentence with 305 days suspended, two years of probation and $855 fine.
- Mercedes C. Frandsen, 30; assault on persons in certain occupations; Nov. 5; deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years of probation.
- Nathan M. Goad, 39; third-degree theft and violation of probation; Aug. 28, 2021 and April 14, 2022; 365-day jail sentence
- Laynie K. Hines, 20; possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug; Sept. 19; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jarley Jo, 39; first-degree harassment; Dec. 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Marquise L. Logan, 24; domestic assault and violation of no contact/protective order; Dec. 31 and Jan. 1; 360-day jail sentence with 358 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine, seven-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Tyler M. Smith, 29; assault causing injury; Jan. 26, 2022; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Chaunda R. Sternhagen, 24; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 27; two-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years of probation, one year in a residential facility and $855 suspended fine.
- Michael G. Tucker, 34; assault and violation of probation; Aug. 13 and Dec. 29; 200-day jail sentence
- Valentria F. Whitemon, 37; assault; Sept. 6; 10-day suspended jail sentence, $105 fine and one year of probation.
- Tanner L. Williams, 33; second-degree theft and violation of probation; Jan. 15, 2022, and Aug. 9; five-year prison sentence
- Billy D.W. Dotson, 33; domestic assault; Dec. 21; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Jamie L. Becker, 38; assault; Sept. 11; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Allen L. Butteris, 55; domestic assault; July 2; 22-day jail sentence with 20 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Kevin D. Euring, 55; sex offender registration violation; Sept. 19; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Richard P. Kennedy, 44; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; April 1, 2022; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 fine and two years of probation.
- John M. Vaughn, 47; possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 26; seven-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jamie L. Becker, 38; assault; March 5, 2022; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Jamie L. Becker, 38; assault causing injury; Sept. 8; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Maria G. Cigrand, 34; possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 18; deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years of probation.
- Joseph L. Cotton, 47; third-degree theft; Nov. 30; 88-day jail sentence.
- Kristy L. Denlinger, 42; domestic assault and violation of no contact order; June 23 and Nov. 6; 35-day jail sentence with 28 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Daniel M. Garner Jr., 48; assault; June 10; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $105 fine and one year of probation.
- Shelly R. Haley, 56; third-degree theft degree and possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 16; two-year suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine, two years of probation and one year in a residential facility.
- Clement Livai, 35; domestic assault; Oct. 28; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Black P. Morgan, 19; domestic assault; Dec. 1; deferred judgment, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Nicole M. Plumley, 38; domestic assault; Aug. 16; 30-day jail sentence with 28 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Terry J. Ruble, 37; assault causing injury; July 17; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Christopher J. Tallent, 27; domestic assault; Aug. 17; 92-day jail sentence with 90 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Zachary J. Thill, 21; third-degree burglary and violation of probation; March 13, 2021, and Jan. 30; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine
- Zachary J. Thill, 21; 10 counts of third-degree burglary-motor vehicle and violation of probation; Feb. 17, 2022, and Jan. 30; five-year prison sentence and $1,025 fine
- Zachary J. Thill, 21; possession of a controlled substance-second offense and violation of probation; March 13, 2021, March 23, 2021, and Jan. 30; two-year prison sentence and $855 fine
- Eric Thomas, 48; domestic assault; Aug. 22, 2021; 30-day jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Eric Thomas, 48; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 9; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Deondre L. Wilson, 30; domestic assault; Jan. 2, 2022; 365-day jail sentence with 363 days suspended, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Devin J. Wolf, 28; assault; Dec. 26, 2021; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.