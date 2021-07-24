MAQUOKETA, IOWA — Staff at nonprofit disability care provider Imagine the Possibilities highlighted workforce problems and offered strategies for increasing the Medicaid reimbursement rate on Friday during a tour for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.
Imagine the Possibilities in Maquoketa was known as DAC Inc. until a 2016 merger with six other disability care organizations in Iowa. The move was an effort to reduce administrative costs and spend more money on direct care for clients with disabilities. Recently, the organization also started a business making dog beds and blankets to raise money to — again — pay for direct care.
According to CEO Todd Seifert, these changes have been geared toward the overarching goal of hiring and retaining the best care staff they can.
“We want to make enough money to pay more money,” he said. “Our whole objective is and has been to figure out a way for our employees to be at the best employer in Iowa. We can’t do it as things are now.”
Imagine the Possibilities leadership told Hinson that they are getting hit hard by the same workforce crisis so many other industries face.
“We gave 3% cost-of-living (increases),” said Chief Financial Officer Megan Simmons. “We’re giving retention bonuses. We’re doing as much as we can to boost up our base wage and all of our wages for retaining our other employees. That was a big thing we heard — ‘You’re doing all of this to bring in employees, but what about us who have been doing 60 hours a week?’ It’s juggling retention and recruitment.”
So far, none of the things they have tried have helped. Simmons said the organization is down more than 100 employees — more than 10% of its total workforce.
Hinson said she has heard similar woes from other care organizations around Iowa’s First Congressional District.
“It’s hard to recruit staff,” she said. “It’s hard to keep staff. It’s a labor of love for a lot of those who do the work.”
Seifert said part of the reason the organization still cannot afford enough pay to compete for employees is that Medicaid reimbursement rates are so low. The organization is 100% Medicaid-funded.
“We have an hourly service reimbursement of $37,” he said. “It’s the same rate it was when I came 18 years ago. Our health insurance and workers’ comp has increased exponentially.”
And Hinson agreed, saying a change is needed.
“I do agree that the reimbursement rate, if it’s the same as it’s been for decades, we need to take a look at that,” she said. “They’re utilizing grant programs but also trying to find those efficiencies to serve people who need that extra help.”
Both Hinson and Imagine the Possibilities leadership said they are doing their best to discover the reason for people not returning to work after the pandemic and what — if anything — they can do to reverse it.