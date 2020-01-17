DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Local tourism officials announced Thursday a four-day celebration tied to the highly anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
The “Beyond the Game” celebration will be held Aug. 12 to Aug. 15. Planned activities include a screening of “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 Kevin Costner movie filmed in Dyersville, and multiple exhibits, including from the Negro League Baseball Museum.
Other events announced by tourism officials are a feature about the history of baseball in Dubuque, a Cooperstown Hall of Fame exhibit, a country music concert and a celebrity question-and-answer session.
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said more details about the four-day event will be released next month.
“We are still making arrangements, and we are trying to get everything confirmed,” she said. “During those days, we will have a variety of festivities going on around town.”
Events will be free and open to the public.
The four-day festival offers people a way to experience the iconic Dyersville field and film site even if they cannot make it to the Aug. 13 game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, Thompson said.
“For those people who can’t get the tickets, this is another way for them to participate in those festivities,” she said. “It’s also another way for us to showcase not only the town, but Iowa.”
More information about local events will be posted at beyondthegameiowa.com.
MLB officials still have not released details about ticket availability for the Aug. 13 matchup.
Construction of the 8,000-seat ballpark began in August, exactly one year from the date of the game and a little more than 30 years after the release of the movie based on W.P. Kinsella’s novel, “Shoeless Joe.”
Michael Teevan, MLB’s vice president of communications, said that tickets for the game will be available sometime this spring. He is not sure how much they will cost.
“Because of the interest, we will have some sort of registration process, and it will be a lottery,” he said. “I think that’s something we will probably sort out in the spring. We don’t have a defined plan yet.”