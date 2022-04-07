PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- An interim chancellor was named today to lead University of Wisconsin-Platteville after the departure of Dennis Shields.
University of Wisconsin System interim President Michael Falbo today announced that UW-P Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Tammy Evetovich will become interim chancellor as of June 1.
In February, Shields was named as the next president of the Southern University System in Louisiana and the chancellor of the SU Baton Rouge campus. Shields has led UW-P since 2010.
Evetovich has served as the provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at UW-P since June 2020, according to a press release.
"During this time, she led the university’s transition to alternative learning methods due to the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded an academic strategic plan that guides the university as it continues to provide high-quality education," states the release.
She previously spent more than 20 years in leadership roles at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., including serving as dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences and a department chair and professor in the Department of Health, Human Performance and Sport.
Today's announcement did not provide an update on the process for finding a permanent chancellor to lead UW-P.